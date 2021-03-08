Three enforcement orders served on Cork food businesses last month

Four enforcement orders were served on food businesses last month for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998, including on three food businesses in Cork.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that two closure orders were served in February under the FSAI Act, 1998.

One of the orders was served on Soma restaurant/café on 23 Tuckey Street on February 12. The order was lifted the next day.

The second closure order was served on Twisted Dough Wicklow (Service Sector), Food stall trading at The Crescent Boyle, Roscommon.

Two Prohibition Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Bally Bia (Manufacturer), Ballydehob Community Hall, Ballydehob and on Irish Gold Venison Limited (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Ballinwillin House, Mitchelstown.

Reasons for enforcement orders

In a statement, the FSAI said some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in February included: rodent droppings found in a store room (food and non-food), as well as in the vicinity of the service area of a restaurant; immediate risk of cross-contamination due to raw chicken being prepared on a folding table beside the coffee machine at a food stall; an absence of running hot and cold water for the washing and disinfection of equipment; foods being processed at an unapproved establishment; and a premises that was not approved for cutting bovine species.

Commenting on the orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: “The Enforcement Orders served in February highlight the need for all food businesses to meet their legal requirements of high standards of food safety, hygiene and pest control to prevent food contamination and protect consumer health. All food businesses must be notified to the relevant competent authority prior to operating. This requirement ensures that food businesses will be registered and/or approved with the appropriate inspection agency to ensure food safety and protect consumer health.

"Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat.”