Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:09

Rebel seats: Popular park gets colourful upgrade

The benches are to replace a number of wooden benches that were vandalised and set alight in recent years.

Roisin Burke

One of the city’s busiest amenities has gotten an upgrade with four new benches installed in the Ballincollig Regional Park painted proudly in the Cork colours.

Speaking to The Echo from Cork City Council’s Parks and Recreation Department Stephen Scully said the benches are made of cast iron.

New Cast Iron seats installed in Ballincollig Regional Park.
“We have installed four new cast iron seats which are modern, colourful and in a heritage style. ( and also in the Cork colours!) We have large numbers visiting the amenity on a daily basis, and the provision of seating is important to add to the enjoyment of the amenity."

The Cast Iron seats cost €800 and Mr Scully said the initial feedback from park users is very positive.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Derry Canty said the new benches were fantastic.

“They are a godsend for elderly people out for a walk that need a rest,” Mr Canty said, 

“They were a long time coming, but they are here now and it is the right time of the year for them. Fair play to the council.” 

The local councillor said that the new benches are looking very well and he has heard a number of people commenting on them.

“They are beautiful, everyone is delighted with them and they are fireproof and vandal-proof, please God.” 

Mr Canty said more cast iron seats are to be installed in the popular park in the coming weeks, down by the playground and around the pitches.

New Cast Iron seats installed in Ballincollig Regional Park.
“This is just the start, they are going to replace all the benches that were destroyed,” Mr Canty said.

