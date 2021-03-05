Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:01

Gardaí seek information to trace missing Cork teenager

Cian O'Leary, 17 years, Churchfield

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Cian O'Leary who has been missing from Churchfield, Cork since Tuesday evening.

He was last seen on the evening of March 2, 2021 at approximately 5pm.

Cian is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with brown short hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen he was wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms and a black body warmer type top.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cian is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

