'Exciting' housing development on Cork's northside will be like 'countryside in the city'

A MASSIVE city council-led housing development will be like having the countryside in the city according to the former Lord Mayor.

Some 600 new homes are to be developed along with a school, shop, and other services on lands on the city’s northside.

Cork City Council is seeking candidates interested in competing in a public procurement competition to deliver the homes at Kilnap, between the Old Whitechurch Rd and Old Mallow Rd.

“We are delighted to be launching the call for participants in a project where we expect to deliver at least 600 new homes and facilities such as a school, neighbourhood shop, and services,” said Cork City Council assistant chief executive, Brian Geaney.

“This is exciting because, as a city council, we are now able to facilitate the delivery of large numbers of affordable homes as well as traditional social housing and we will be able to look at a mix of home types from apartments to houses and tenure type.”

The council’s invitation for expressions of interest was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) and advertised on E-tenders earlier this week.

The scheme will be developed on a landbank measuring approximately 54 acres behind Bracken’s Bakery off of the Old Mallow Rd.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald described that project as exciting for everyone involved, and for future residents.

“It has a rural feeling in an urban setting," Mr Fitzgerals said. "It’s timely, in terms of working towards securing suitable homes for people who are in need of them."

Cllr. Tony Fitzgerald.

The development site has benefitted from the Government’s Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) which included the provision of water and drainage services, the construction of an access road with ducting for utilities, the undergrounding of overhead power and communications lines, as well as junction and improvement works on the Old Whitechurch Road and Old Mallow Road.

Plans for these 600 homes were initially mooted in 2018.

This development will bring to more than 1,200 new homes being delivered through large-scale projects on Cork’s northside in the coming years. Longview Estates Ltd were, last year, conditionally granted permission from An Bord Pleanála to construct 753 residential dwellings in Ballyvolane.

Separately, Cork City Council is also seeking expressions of interest from candidates such as landowners, developers and builders to participate in a public procurement competition to deliver all types of social, affordable homes across Cork City - ranging from houses to apartments and to suit all kinds of tenancy.

Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney said: “With an extended city and a rising population, Cork City Council has strong demand for homes in the coming years and the Council proposes to deliver an expanded programme of social, affordable, and mixed tenure schemes. Affordable or mixed tenure schemes may include provision for cost rental delivery in partnership with an Approved Housing Body”.

Expressions of Interest can be found on etenders.gov.ie and the closing date for submission is the 7th April 2021.