Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 15:07

Cork's Adam King among other Toy Show stars to appear on tomorrow's Late Late

Adam King aged six from Cork on The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Picture: Andres Poveda Photography.

Amy Nolan

Aspiring CapCom from Cork, 6-year-old Adam King, will appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show once again, along with fellow Late Late Toy Show stars Saoirse Ruane and Michael Moloney.

Host Ryan Tubridy will share news on the distribution of millions of euro raised by generous viewers for the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, Tubridy said viewers are in for a treat.

"We'll be joined by Michael and Saoirse and Adam. 

"You're going to love it; it's just so warm and 'un-Covidy' and pleasant and upbeat and optimistic. 

"So, we'll bring you that tomorrow. It's a good news story."

Also joining Tubridy on the show is Zoe Holohan, the Dubliner whose life was torn apart during the Greek wildfires of 2018, which claimed the life of her new husband Brian just days into their honeymoon.

Dermot O'Leary will discuss embracing fatherhood and precious time in lockdown with the new addition to his family in London and missing his family in Wexford.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore will discuss the perils of fame, carving out a successful career in Britain on TV and radio and turning her hand to writing with a new book, released this week.

Una Healy will be in studio to discuss her new music, leaving the UK for life back home in Tipperary with her two children and her hopes about The Saturdays reuniting. 

Una will also debut her brand-new single, 'Swear It All Again' and Picturehouse will be in studio for a performance of their classic hit single, 'Sunburst'.

