Watch: Children and staff at CUH  prepare Valentine's Day surprise for Adam King

Staff and patients at Cork University Hospital (CUH) created a special Valentine’s Day surprise for six-year-old Adam King, to thank him for his recent initiative in aid of the CUH Charity.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Cork native teamed up with SuperValu and Centra to release his own ‘Hug For You’ cards which featured the hand-made ‘virtual hug’ that first appeared alongside Adam on The Late Late Toy Show last year.

The cards were on sale in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, with all proceeds going to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

The charity were “completely blown away” by Adam’s kind gesture and fundraising initiative.

In order to say thank you, hospital staff and children on the Puffin Ward wrote their own special messages to Adam within the cards, which are to be delivered to the aspiring CapCom to show their appreciation for the generous gesture.

Development and Marketing Manager for CUH Charity, Claire Concannon said that they wanted to both continue Adam’s message of kindness and say thank you for the money which was raised through the Valentine’s Day cards.

“It was just such an act of kindness, and we thought it was a really important time to show kindness back and just do something that can make people feel good,” she said.

“It was a really positive feeling to see the cards around the hospital, from reception to security, to porters, to nurses and doctors- everyone was so happy to see the cards doing the rounds.”

The Cork native stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show alongside his handmade ‘virtual hug’.

Ms Concannon said that the children in particular really enjoyed taking the time to write and decorate the cards for Adam and the activity helped to lift spirits for everyone at the hospital.

“As much as it was about giving back and thanking Adam and his family for all they have done, it actually turned out to be a really lovely initiative internally and there was a feel-good factor all around.”

“It’s our way of saying thanks to him for what he has done for us and everyone else really in this really hard time,” she added.