Bolt announces intention to operate e-scooters in Ireland; 25 jobs could be created in Cork

Bolt has today announced its intention to bring its e-scooters to Ireland as part of an integrated transport system.

Amy Nolan

On-demand transportation company Bolt has set its sights on creating over 130 jobs nationally with plans to bring its e-scooters to Ireland.

Of these 130 jobs, it is understood 25 could be created in Cork.

Following the successful launch of its taxi-hailing service in Dublin, Bolt is intent on creating Ireland's first multi-modal transport platform, where the public can choose between a car, e-scooter or even an e-bike.

"Our data from similar sized cities shows that offering micromobility services like scooters alongside ride-hailing can replace up to 11% of car trips under 3km," commented Luke Mackey, Ireland country manager for Bolt.

"Integration with the wider public transport system would only increase the value add to the public who can mix between cars, micromobility, rail and bus in one app," he continued.

Bolt, which was founded by Markus Villig in 2013, when he was just 19, operates in more than 40 countries.

Mr Villig has been featured as the youngest CEO in Forbes Europe 30 under 30 list and is the youngest founder of a billion dollar company in Europe.

"In the future, journeys can begin from the multi-modal Bolt app. 

"Some trips make more sense on an e-scooter, some in a taxi. 

"Bolt can combine them all, and you don’t have to use multiple apps for each service and type of vehicle. 

"Once a person enters their destination in our app, we’ll recommend different ways to get there based on time, price or weather," Mr Mackey said.

The new Irish jobs are expected to be created on the successful roll-out of e-scooters in Irish cities. 

These local operation roles would manage the charging, maintenance and distribution of the e-scooters.

Bolt scooters are currently available in 15 countries and 53 cities across Europe.

The company says it is now ready to provide 10,000 of its sustainable e-scooters to Irish towns and cities.

The Bolt Four scooter, unveiled in December 2020, has a maximum speed of 25 km/h and a 40 km battery range.

environmentcork jobs
