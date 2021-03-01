Specialist software integration firm recruits director to head up development in Cork region 

A specialist software integration firm is set to add a new Cork presence to its number of locations across the country.

SL Controls has recruited a new Director of Corporate Services who will head up development in the region.

The company is also set to create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months in Ireland with the additional positions in the engineering field bringing the total workforce to 140.

The international provider of equipment system integrated solutions will also hire in the US where it continues to expand.

A percentage of the new hires will be location independent remote roles and others will be offered the option of hybrid working where they can combine working from home with working from an office.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD, said the recruitment “is a fantastic example of an Irish owned and based company competing and winning business internationally in a very competitive market”.

“Over the next 18 months SL Controls will hire 50 highly qualified staff at locations throughout Ireland. I’m particularly impressed by the company’s commitment to flexible working arrangements, which reflects the ambition contained in the Government’s recent Remote Working Strategy. Congratulations to the team involved and the very best of luck with this new ambitious phase of growth,” he said.

SL Controls CEO and co-founder, Keith Moran, said: “The business has had an exceptional few years and continues to experience strong growth as a result of an increase in demand for our services and solutions with key partners both nationally and internationally.”

“Clients are seeking our input on their systems design requirements; software integration and validation needs as well as general consultancy services and ongoing systems support. There is a particular focus on assisting them in developing and later implementing their Industry 4.0 strategies,” he said.

Divisional Manager ICT & International Services with Enterprise Ireland, Carol Gibbons, said that Enterprise Ireland “looks forward to working with the company during this phase of growth”