CUH staff latest to take on popular Jerusalema dance challenge

Some of Cork’s frontline workers have taken a break from usual hospital duties to take on the popular Jerusalema dance challenge.

The trend began in February of last year when Fenómenos do Semba, a group in Angola in Africa recorded themselves dancing to the song.

It went viral and exploded into the western world earlier this year with people copying the moves of the original video.

Health frontline workers in Cork University Hospital take on the Jerusalema dance challenge!



SIPTU Shop Steward Linda Heaney organised it.





An Garda Síochána took on the challenge earlier this month and their performance exploded into viral status after it was uploaded to social channels, making national and international news.

The gardaí’s take on the dance inspired businesses, individuals, and communities to take part, including Cork’s frontline workers who have been working around the clock in the battle against the virus.

Staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) were the latest to take on the challenge with SIPTU shop steward Linda Heaney organising for many of the hospitals over 4,000 staff members to feature in the video.