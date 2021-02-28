Four swimmers rescued at Inch Beach with help of members of the public 

Four swimmers were rescued at Inch Beach on Saturday with the help of the combined efforts of a group of surfers and members of the public.

Guileen Coast Guard were tasked to the incident at Inch Beach at 2:30 pm on Saturday after four swimmers were pulled out to sea by rip currents.

The swimmers, which were two adults and two children, found themselves in ”serious trouble” amid heavy waves which were close to the rocks.

According to a post by Guileen Coast Guard, efforts were made to reach the swimmers by members of the public and a group of surfers who put their own lives at risk in order to make their way to the scene.

With the help of the surfers and members of the public, the rescue was successfully carried out by Guileen Coast Guard.

All four swimmers were treated onshore before being taken to the hospital for observation.

“With the combined efforts of the surfers and members of the public, they managed to rescue the four casualties,” the post read.

“All four were taken and treated ashore by Guileen Coast Guard until the arrival of 2 NAS ambulances, NAS rapid response and a critical care doctor.

“All casualties were taken to hospital for observation, we would like to wish the two adults and two children a speedy recovery.”

Guileen Coast Guard extended a special thank you to the members of the public and the surfers who were involved in the rescue.

It was the second swimming incident to occur on the beach that day.

Guileen Coast Guard reminded the public to be aware of the dangers of the water at this time of year.