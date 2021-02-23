Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 14:59

Pictures: Flooding affecting parts of Cork

A flooded town park in Mallow, Co Cork after the River Blackwater broke its banks. . Picture Dan Linehan

Cork City Council has moved to advise the public that the current severe weather event "is not over".

Flooding on the Lee road, Cork city.
In a statement this afternoon, the council said that due to the waterlogged land, tree roots foundations are weakened and "run-off of rainwater into rivers and on to roads is increased".

"The continuing adverse weather conditions will lead to further river flooding this evening," the council said.

A partly submerged bus shelter in Mallow, Co Cork after the River Blackwater broke its banks. . Picture Dan Linehan
Cork City Council had crews out throughout the night and these were replaced with fresh teams today.

"Our crews continue to monitor the situation and take action where necessary.

"We continue to liaise with the other Principal Response Agencies and are ready to react to any situation which might develop," Cork City Council continued.


Council worker Ger Roche blocking off the road leading to the flooded town park in Mallow, Co Cork after the River Blackwater broke its banks. . Picture Dan Linehan
According to AA Roadwwatch, in Mallow, the N72 remains closed along Park Rd, and between Spa Glen and Oliver's Cross due to flooding. On the other side of the town, the road between Newberry (R621) and the N72 is also closed.

The River Lee which has burst its banks and floods the fields after heavy overnight rain. Picture Dan Linehan
Flooding has also caused the closure of the Doneraile/Newtwopothouse Rd (R581), the Dunmanway/Macroom Rd (R587) at Ardcahan, and the Dunmanway/Bandon Rd (R586) halfway between Dunmanway and Enniskeane.

Flooding is still also affecting the Macroom/Toonsbridge Rd (R584). 

