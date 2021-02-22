Cork theatre is set to run a youth-led programme this spring

The Everyman is set to work with YMCA in collaboration with Graffiti Theatre Company and the support of The Abbey on a youth-led programme this spring.

The Theatre-Making and Citizenship programme will see young people introduced to theatre and performance through conversation, engagement, and creation.

In a series of online workshops, participants will be supported to become theatre makers and to explore writing, devising and performance by engaging with online theatre from The Everyman, The Abbey Theatre and Graffiti.

They will have the opportunity to discuss and critique work, take online venue tours, speak with established theatre designers in lighting, sound, set and costume.

Central to the programme is the role of theatre in Ireland and how the participants can actively contribute to or shape the future of accessible theatre for young people in Ireland.

Senior Youth Worker at YMCA Youth Space, Áine O'Callaghan, said that YMCA is “delighted” to be part of the new project.

This project is an amazing opportunity for young people to have fun creating with others, to develop skills in cultural citizenship and theatre-making and to have their voices heard on the issues that are important to them.

Creative Learning Director of Graffiti Theatre Company said that delivering Theatre Making and Citizenship in this new format and forging a new relationship with young people and staff from Groundfloor at YMCA, “is another step forward in our mission and commitment to making high quality arts experiences accessible for all”.

Community manager at The Everyman, Maev O’Shea.

The Everyman’s newly appointed Education and Community manager, Maev O’Shea, said that The Everyman’s story “is a powerful community story”.

“The theatre grew from a company of local amateur actors and makers. In our theatre, we believe The Everyman is for everyone. This Theatre-Making & Citizenship, Cork, programme begins the next chapter in that story,” she said.

She emphasised the generosity and support of the project partners who she said “have been brilliant”.

The project begins with an online pilot phase in spring of this year and will roll out in person, Covid-dependant, in Cork city and beyond during the summer.