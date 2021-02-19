Incidence rates in almost every Cork LEA lower than national figure

THE Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people is now lower in almost every local electoral area (LEA) in Cork than the national figure, new figures from the Covid-19 data hub show.

Figures published this week show that just one LEA in Cork recorded an incidence rate per 100,000 population higher than the national figure of 269.3 from February 2 to February 15.

The highest 14-day incidence rate recorded in Cork was in the Mallow LEA which had an incidence rate of 295. A total of 86 cases were reported there in the 14 day period.

The Kanturk LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate during the same period at 212.6 and reported 53 cases.

The Cork City North East LEA recorded the third-highest incidence rate at 185, reporting 78 cases from February 2 to February 15.

Staying in the city, Cork City South East LEA recorded an incidence rate of 168.3 and 72 cases.

The Cork City North West LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 164.2 and 66 cases.

The incidence rate in the Cork City South Central LEA was 111.2, with 43 cases recorded.

The Cork City South West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 104.1 and 49 cases.

The Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 122.4 and 43 cases.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Cobh LEA was 140.7, with 48 cases recorded.

The incidence rate in the Midleton LEA, which also includes Youghal, was 125.4 with 57 cases.

The Fermoy LEA reported an incidence rate of 140.1 and 51 cases.

The Bandon/Kinsale LEA recorded an incidence rate of 182.5 and 68 cases.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA recorded an incidence rate of 156.1 and 35 cases.

The latest 14-day Covid-19 incidence in the Skibbereen LEA was 148.6, with 45 cases recorded.

The Macroom LEA had the lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Cork at 67.9 with 25 cases recorded.