Covid cases in Cork dropping but 763 new infections confirmed nationally

Cork has the third-lowest 14-day incidence rate in the country, down to 113.1 down from 426.4 on January 31.

Kerry has the lowest rate at 69.1 followed Kilkenny with 92.7.

Cork’s five day average for new cases is 30, down from 111 on January 31.

Nationally, a total of 763 new Covid cases and 28 additional deaths were confirmed on Friday.

27 of these deaths occurred in February, one in January. The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 32-97 years.

There has been a total of 4,109 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 213,400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

370 are men / 388 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

251 in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Friday, 754 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 16, 293,752 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

187,893 people have received their first dose 105,859 people have received their second dose Department of Health Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said the country still has a way to go.

“Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard. But better days are in sight.

"People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another. We have a dedicated and committed health workforce and we are learning more about this disease all the time. We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks.

“Please continue in your efforts as we seek to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from vaccination.”