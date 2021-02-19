Cork nursing home says residents and staff 'deeply affected' after number of residents died arising from Covid-19 outbreak

A Cork nursing home, where a number of residents have passed away, has said its residents, their families and the centre’s staff are “deeply affected” by the “devastating impact of Covid-19” on the facility.

CareChoice confirmed that arising from “a significant outbreak” of the virus in its nursing home in Ballynoe, a number of its residents had died.

The company said it is currently liaising with the HSE and says it is continuing to closely follow all HSE and public health Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement, CareChoice said that its staff were deeply saddened by the loss of those who passed away during the outbreak.

“We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends, and would like them to know that the thoughts of every CareChoice staff member are with them at this difficult time. In the interests of the confidentiality of our residents and their families, we don’t give numbers of deaths related to Covid19 or any other causes.

“This has been a very difficult period for our residents, their families, and indeed for our own staff, all of whom have been deeply affected by the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had in Ballynoe.

“Every single resident that we care for, in Ballynoe and in all of our other CareChoice homes, is a unique, cherished and important presence in our nursing homes. Over the past 12 months the bond between carers and residents in nursing homes has grown ever stronger, for obvious reasons. The entire care team is deeply saddened by the loss of those who have passed away during this outbreak.” CareChoice said that staff who have tested positive for the virus are currently self- isolating and are being supported," it said.

Support from wider group

The nursing home said it was able to draw on the resources of the CareChoice group during the outbreak.

“We have been able to draw on the resources of the CareChoice group to ensure the Ballynoe home has been fully staffed throughout this outbreak, and we have also been able to deploy additional senior nursing management to assist.” It said it has adequate PPE in place, full GP support and continues to give the highest standard of care to our residents. The vaccine rollout is underway in CareChoice Ballynoe, and continues apace, it added.

“We are in regular communication with the families of our residents, and we will continue to reach out to them to discuss any concerns they may have and provide as much reassurance as we can during this difficult time. We would like to thank our residents’ family members for their support and understanding, particularly in relation to ongoing visiting restrictions which we know are extremely hard on everyone. We would also especially like to thank all of our dedicated staff for their dedication and commitment throughout the pandemic, in Ballynoe and in all of our nursing homes,” it said.

Outbreaks at residential settings in Cork

There are currently more than 30 Covid-19 outbreaks at residential settings across Cork and Kerry including private nursing homes, community hospitals, disability centres and mental health services).

The majority of these outbreaks are in residential centres for older people, and the scale and impact of the outbreaks varies.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has been and is continuing to support the residents of a number of private nursing homes where there are Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as supporting its own residential facilities where there are outbreaks.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that the level of support which it provide to nursing homes and community hospitals where there are outbreaks can include Infection Prevention and Control advice (where we are advised that a facility doesn’t have this expertise in-house); advice and guidance in relation to management of an outbreak; PPE and oxygen supplies; and consultant geriatrician support.

“In some cases, we support facilities to maintain safe staffing levels. The level of support we provide varies, and depends on the impact on the individual facility; the level of support requested by the facility; and the resources at our disposal. Our Covid-19 response teams are in constant contact with private nursing homes facing outbreaks, and when a private nursing home requests support, we offer as much support as resources allow,” the spokesperson added.