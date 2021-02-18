Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 15:56

Gardaí in Fermoy seize cannabis herb and amphetamines during house search

Gardaí in Fermoy seize cannabis herb and amphetamines during house search

Gardaí in the Fermoy district have discovered quantities of cannabis herb and amphetamines whilst carrying out a search of a house. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Facebook.

Breda Graham

Gardaí in the Fermoy district have discovered quantities of cannabis herb and amphetamines whilst carrying out a search of a house.

The discovery was made on Wednesday night at the house where the sale and supply of drugs was suspected.

The cannabis herb and amphetamines were seized, along with other drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Gardaí in the Fermoy district have discovered quantities of cannabis herb and amphetamines whilst carrying out a search of a house. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Facebook.
Gardaí in the Fermoy district have discovered quantities of cannabis herb and amphetamines whilst carrying out a search of a house. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Facebook.

Gardaí said that these will be analysed and an investigation file will be prepared.

If you, or someone you know is affected by substance abuse, visit www.drugs.ie or talk to your own GP.

Read More

Mother who contracted Covid-19 and was unable to care for daughter with EB describes 'worst nightmare'

More in this section

Confusion over reopening of schools next month as Government provides mixed messages Confusion over reopening of schools next month as Government provides mixed messages
Mother who contracted Covid-19 and was unable to care for daughter with EB describes 'worst nightmare' Mother who contracted Covid-19 and was unable to care for daughter with EB describes 'worst nightmare'
Plans announced for upgrade works in number of Cork towns Plans announced for upgrade works in number of Cork towns
This year's Leaving Certificate scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 9

This year's Leaving Certificate scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 9

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY