Gardaí in Fermoy seize cannabis herb and amphetamines during house search

Gardaí in the Fermoy district have discovered quantities of cannabis herb and amphetamines whilst carrying out a search of a house.

The discovery was made on Wednesday night at the house where the sale and supply of drugs was suspected.

The cannabis herb and amphetamines were seized, along with other drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Gardaí in the Fermoy district have discovered quantities of cannabis herb and amphetamines whilst carrying out a search of a house. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Facebook.

Gardaí said that these will be analysed and an investigation file will be prepared.

If you, or someone you know is affected by substance abuse, visit www.drugs.ie or talk to your own GP.