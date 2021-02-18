Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 14:35

Plans announced for upgrade works in number of Cork towns

Plans announced for upgrade works in number of Cork towns

The local authority is also currently seeking tenders for the Cobh Municipal District Footpath Contract 2021. Pictured is John Crowley, Cork Co. Council staff member cleaning the walkways around the town of Cobh. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Cork County Council has announced details of plans for upgrade works at a number of Cork towns. 

The local authority said it has awarded the contract for the development of a new 50-space car park in Mitchelstown.

Triur Construction Ltd were awarded the contract, valued at almost €200,000, for the construction of the new James Street Carpark, abutting Mitchelstown town centre.

The development includes a car park consisting of approximately fifty parking spaces, with the provision of three disabled parking spaces, one age friendly parking space and public lighting.

Construction of the James Street Carpark is expected to commence once national restrictions on construction are lifted and will take approximately three months to complete.

The local authority is also currently seeking tenders for the Cobh Municipal District Footpath Contract 2021.

Works to be carried out under this contract in Cobh, Watergrasshill, Littleisland and Rathpeacon will see the upgrade and repair of existing footpaths and the construction of new footpaths.

The works on the Cobh Footpath contract, with expected duration of approximately 3 months, will commence once the contract is awarded.

Commenting on the plans, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said: “While construction has been impacted by restrictions, it’s good to see preparations continue for when work can commence on projects like the footpath contract for Cobh Municipal District. 

"These works will improve pedestrian facilities for Cobh and surrounding areas, while in Mitchelstown, the new car park brings better connectivity while advancing Age Friendly and accessibility measures, all of which make our town centres more attractive to visit and spend time in for everyone.” 

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey, added: “The provision of a town centre car park in Mitchelstown will greatly improve parking facilities in the area, supporting businesses in Mitchelstown, while the Cobh MD Footpath contract works will improve pedestrian access and safety and increase connectivity, both of which complement the works of Cork County Council’s Project ACT in supporting the reactivation of the county. The preparatory works for these projects, including tenders, have all been progressed with the expectation that works can be advanced as soon as Covid-19 restrictions on construction activity are eased.”

Read More

Vacant building in Mahon could be set for a new lease of life

More in this section

Cork-based Circus Factory announces new Artistic Director and plans for 2021 Cork-based Circus Factory announces new Artistic Director and plans for 2021
West Cork family to feature in Tesco ad as part of initiative to support suppliers West Cork family to feature in Tesco ad as part of initiative to support suppliers
First of Cork's over 85s population receive vaccines from their GP First of Cork's over 85s population receive vaccines from their GP
cork county councilcobhwatergrasshilllittle islandnorth cork
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19

Vaccination brings hope, but society will 'have to live with Covid in some fashion' in near future, says Cork GP 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY