Vacant building in Mahon could be set for a new lease of life

A vacant premises in the heart of Mahon could be set for a new lease of life after a planning application detailing plans for a mixed-use development was recently lodged with Cork City Council.

Dooneen Property Developments Limited is seeking to demolish the former Lakelands Tavern on Avenue De Rennes and develop three retail units, an undercroft and bicycle storage area as well as 39 residential units at the site.

The residential units would comprise of 19 two-bed apartments and 20 one-bed apartments in a single block ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The development would also include site clearance, drainage, landscaping and surface treatments including a pedestrian crossing, 76 bicycle parking spaces, bin storage, boundary treatments and all ancillary site development works.

The application is currently in pre-validation stage.

Speaking to The Echo, Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, who has been vocal for many years about the need to develop the site, welcomed the news as “a really positive day for Mahon”.

“It’s really exciting because I was feeling for years I was banging my head off a brick wall a little bit.

“That whole area, the shopping centre, the car park, that general area needs investment.

“It needs investors to come forward.

“There’s only so much that Cork City Council can do within its own capital budget.

“Anybody willing to invest in Avenue De Rennes it’s always welcome,” he said.

“We had one of our property council executives into us last year to have a chat about Avenue De Rennes and he outlined that, in that area, there are a number of owners so it’s difficult to bring everybody together on the same page.

“Some owners are really interested in developing their property but other owners seem to have disappeared.

“The last time there was investment in that whole quadrant was probably 20 to 30 years ago.

“It just needs massive investment going forward to really bring it up to spec.

“That’s what the people of Mahon deserve as well.

“There is a local area plan for Mahon that dates back to 2014 and trying to help people to develop Lakelands Bar was part of that.

“This has been a long time coming,” he continued.