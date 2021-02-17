First look at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Covid-19 vaccine centre

Work has begun to transform Páirc Uí Chaoimh into a vaccination centre for the people of Cork.

The HSE is working to establish a number of vaccination centres for the general public across Cork and Kerry in the coming weeks and months.

A marquee is set up beside the main south stand at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork as preparations are underway for a mass-vaccination public clinic at the GAA stadium.

The locations confirmed for vaccination centres for the general public in Cork are:

• City Hall, Cork.

• Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

• The MTU campus in Bishopstown, Cork. (this centre will first be used by GPs vaccinating the 70 and over age-group).

• Mallow GAA centre.

• A West Cork centre which will alternate between Bantry Primary Care Centre and Clonakilty GAA club.

A spokesperson from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said: "We’d like to sincerely thank the bodies involved in providing these locations, including Cork City Council, Kerry County Council, the GAA and Munster Technological University for working with us on this important programme.

A marquee is set up beside the main south stand at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork as preparations are underway for a mass-vaccination public clinic at the GAA stadium.

"The centres are at varying stages of development and will be ready well in advance of receipt of the vaccine supply. Work is underway now to ensure that the centres will be ready as soon as vaccine supply is available and additional updates will be provided as soon as information on confirmed vaccine supply becomes available.

"Based on current information, vaccine supply for the country is forecast to reach a peak in Quarter 2 2021."