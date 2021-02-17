Animal welfare charity launches appeal for missing pony

An animal welfare organisation that rescues and rehomes abused animals have launched a nationwide appeal for a missing pony.

Maddie Doyle a volunteer with My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue, is appealing to the Cork public for any information on Georgia, a six-year-old skewbald mare who has fallen off their radar since last summer.

“We have no idea where Georgia is. She was a pony in our care who was adopted this time last year by a family in Tipperary. When we place horses with families, we always do follow-ups. During our second check-in at the end of last summer, the family told us they had sold her which is against the terms of the contract,” she said.

The charity organisation have subsequently lost track of Georgia following her illegal sale. Ms Doyle said she is confident Georgia remains in Ireland as they retained all her documents. “We know that she moved to Roscommon after Thurles. From Roscommon, we think she could have potentially gone to Mayo. It is illegal to sell a horse without a passport but sometimes this isn’t being followed. There is a distinct possibility that somebody bought this pony and doesn’t know her history. They are not responsible.

“Her details are flagged with the passport agency and the Department of Agriculture. We don’t believe she has left the country as her passport is still in our name,” she added.

Georgia is a very distinctive pony as she boasts very unusual colours which should make her easier to identify said Ms Doyle. “She is unusual with regards to her colour and her size. She is skewbald and she is red and white. She would stand out through her colouring and markings as you would tend to see more black and white ponies.

“We are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for her and if they have any information to contact us. Our main priority is to know that she is safe.”

Ms Doyle said that the charity who have a base in Cobh are busier than ever since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Our calls have increased. We see a lot of dumping of unwanted live foals during winter especially as they don’t want to feed them. We would take them into our care and rehabilitate them.”