'There was no hope': Emaciated horse discovered in Cork

My Lovely Horse Rescue has called for a more robust equine ID system, that is enforced.
It comes after they responded alongside gardaí to a horse in a very distressed state in Clogheen, Cork.
The group has said that the inability to trace owners is hindering gardaí in potential prosecutions.
This eight-month-old pony, was emaciated, and barely breathing when discovered.
"There was no hope," a post from the group on Twitter reads.
The group is calling on people to write to their political representatives in a bid to tighten the laws in this area.
⚠️ Warning Very Distressing ⚠️— My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) February 11, 2021
INCIDENT: Clogheen, Cork.
8 month old pony, emaciated, discharge from nose, barely breathing. There was no hope. @gardainfo and MLHR volunteers at the scene.
Our vet euthanised this poor animal, to end the suffering.@agriculture_ie pic.twitter.com/DDjZqH49UF
This discovery comes just weeks after a separate incident when a horse was found in the Hollyhill area of Cork city.
In that case, the five-month-old pony was in a distressed state, with a possible neck injury and was also underweight.