'There was no hope': Emaciated horse discovered in Cork

My Lovely Horse Rescue has called for a more robust equine ID system, that is enforced.

It comes after they responded alongside gardaí to a horse in a very distressed state in Clogheen, Cork.

The group has said that the inability to trace owners is hindering gardaí in potential prosecutions.

This eight-month-old pony, was emaciated, and barely breathing when discovered.

"There was no hope," a post from the group on Twitter reads.

"Our vet euthanised this poor animal, to end the suffering."

The group is calling on people to write to their political representatives in a bid to tighten the laws in this area.

⚠️ Warning Very Distressing ⚠️



INCIDENT: Clogheen, Cork.

8 month old pony, emaciated, discharge from nose, barely breathing. There was no hope. @gardainfo and MLHR volunteers at the scene.



Our vet euthanised this poor animal, to end the suffering.@agriculture_ie pic.twitter.com/DDjZqH49UF — My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) February 11, 2021

This discovery comes just weeks after a separate incident when a horse was found in the Hollyhill area of Cork city.

In that case, the five-month-old pony was in a distressed state, with a possible neck injury and was also underweight.