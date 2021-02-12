Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 09:48

'There was no hope': Emaciated horse discovered in Cork

Emaciated horse discovered by My Lovely Horse Rescue and An Garda Síochána. Pic: My Lovely Horse Rescue.

My Lovely Horse Rescue has called for a more robust equine ID system, that is enforced.

It comes after they responded alongside gardaí to a horse in a very distressed state in Clogheen, Cork.

The group has said that the inability to trace owners is hindering gardaí in potential prosecutions.

This eight-month-old pony, was emaciated, and barely breathing when discovered.

"There was no hope," a post from the group on Twitter reads.

"Our vet euthanised this poor animal, to end the suffering."

The group is calling on people to write to their political representatives in a bid to tighten the laws in this area.

This discovery comes just weeks after a separate incident when a horse was found in the Hollyhill area of Cork city.

In that case, the five-month-old pony was in a distressed state, with a possible neck injury and was also underweight.

Court appearance for man arrested in Rochestown drugs operation

