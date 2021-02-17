New exhibition celebrating creativity of asylum seekers and refugees to be launched at UCC

AN exhibition of drawings that presents the creativity of young asylum seekers, refugees and migrants will be launched at University College Cork on Thursday.

UCC Fáilte Refugees Society and The Glucksman will unveil new artworks created by young asylum seekers, refugees and migrants as part of UCC Refugee Week.

'Art in Action' will see the artworks of children from the Drishane Castle Direct Provision Centre in Cork be installed on the exterior of UCC's historic Boole Library, in a powerful collaboration with the Glucksman art gallery.

Art in Action was a 12-month creative project built on a collaboration between UCC Fáilte Refugees Society and the Glucksman working with children who are residing in Drishane Castle Direct Provision Accommodation Centre in Millstreet.

The project sought to enable the children to have positive creative experiences, to learn art-making skills and creative approaches that would allow them to share their experiences of the past year.

The selection of drawings on display as part of the outdoor exhibition for UCC Refugee Week, offers an insight into the children's lives, sharing imaginative stories or cherished memories with families and friends, they also present the challenges of 2020 and offer glimpses of the children's hopes for the future. The exhibition is presented on the windows of the Boole Library, UCC to enable safe viewing of the artworks for students, staff and visitors.

Art in Action is funded by the European Solidarity Corps and supported by Leargas. The exhibition will be officially launched on Wednesday February 24 at 5pm, when UCC Fáilte Refugees Society and the Glucksman will host a webinar that will look at how art can provide a means of creative expression for young people residing in Direct Provision.

Guest speakers including Cork rapper and spoken word artist Raphael Olympio and UCC’s Dr Eileen Hogan will explore how creative activities are crucial to young people dealing with their troubled living situations and how exhibitions and projects can provide a significant platform to share their experiences in the public realm.

Registration is free and open to all. More information is available on the Glucksman website.