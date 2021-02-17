Midleton woman named as finalist of international pageant competition

A Midleton woman has been named a finalist of an international pageant competition which will take place online next month.

Sandra McKenzie-Vass Keogh is one of the finalists of the Miss Elegance of the World 2021 competition.

The international competition crowns two winners who will go on to represent their countries, with the opportunity go on to the Miss Global United States Pageant in Florida.

The event was due to take place in the UK but due to Covid-18 restrictions, the final was postponed and moved online.

The reigning Miss Elegance of the Word, Dani Masterson was an Irish contestant who was named the winner of the competition in 2019 and went on to represent both Ireland in the United States.

Ms McKenzie-Vass Keogh has modelled for fashion shows and photoshoots both at and abroad and she has taken part in different pageants across the globe.

In 2018, the Midleton beauty queen took part in the international finals of the Miss Progress competition, representing Ireland in Italy.

The year prior, she won the title of Miss Power Woman Ireland and went on to join international contestants in the grand finals in The Dominican Republic.

Her latest venture will provide her with the opportunity to represent Ireland in the United States at the Miss Global United States Pageant.

As a finalist of the Miss Elegance of the World competition, she will take part in a number of categories virtually on 28 March, the winners will be crowned through an online ceremony.

Her decision to take part, however, was the result of some persuasion from a friend.

“I’ve done pageants before, but I said I would give it up but [my friend] said to go for it,” she said.

Ms McKenzie-Vass Keogh said that she enjoys taking on the challenge of a new competition and through her experiences so far, she has gained a lot of experience and a love for pageants.

“It’s a challenge and obviously all of these competitions, it boosted my confidence when I started so the more you do it, the more you get better.

"With the modelling, you get more confident on stage and all of that and then you do more, and it gets addictive," she said.

The competition aims to promote the value of self-confidence and good self-esteem, encouraging contestants to raise money for charity as part of the process.

Ms McKenzie-Vass Keogh’s chosen charities are the Temple Street Foundation and Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T) in Cork.

The winner will be named on 28 March and votes can be cast by visiting the Miss Elegance of the World Facebook page and ‘liking’ Sandra McKenzie-Vass Keogh’s image.