Watch: Cork's Adam King to release charity cards just in time for Valentine's Day

Aspiring CapCom from Cork, 6-year-old Adam King, has teamed up with SuperValu and Centra to release his special 'Hug For You' cards, the proceeds of which will go to charity.

The cards, decorated with Adam’s very own virtual hug artwork which he debuted on The Late Late Toy Show, will go on sale this Friday at SuperValu and selected Centra stores.

In his efforts to support people’s mental health in these challenging times Adam is encouraging senders of his card to write personal messages on the hug inside the card.

The wait is over..we are DELIGHTED to announce the launch of #adamsvirtualhug card! Available @DonnybrookFair & @SuperValuIRL @CentraIRL stores nationwide! Proceeds will support two charities v close to Adam's 💟,@CUHCharity & @Temple_Street.



Buy in store now & share the love!

Recipients are also encouraged to cut out the hug after Valentines and display it somewhere that brings them hope and joy.

All proceeds from the cards will go to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

Speaking about the initiative, Adam's father, David King, said the family are delighted to support the two hospitals.

"Adam has been a patient of these hospitals since the day he was born, so we have experienced first-hand the amazing work they are doing.

"We are delighted to partner with SuperValu and Centra to support their work in this way.

"The values of these companies, supporting community and accessibility align greatly with our own," he said.

"Additionally, we hope the card will bring some much-needed joy to people’s lives in these challenging times of disconnect," he continued.

Ray Kelly, Marketing Director at SuperValu and Centra, said the stores are delighted to be involved in the initiative.

"We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with Adam King – an incredible boy that was a real inspiration on The Late Late Toy Show last year bringing happiness and joy into the homes of the nation with his infectious positive attitude and personality.

"Through his Hug Card initiative, we hope that we will help bring some of this happiness and positivity into people’s lives, something we could all do with a little more of at this very difficult time, all while raising much needed funds for two very worthy charities."

The limited-edition cards will retail at €3.99