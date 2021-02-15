Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 12:21

Minister announces details of Covid-19 vaccination centres; Five facilities to open in Cork

Vaccination cubicles at the HSE public vaccination centre being set up at City Hall. A total of five vaccination centres are being established in Cork.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has today confirmed locations for 37 vaccination centres across Ireland for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, with five centres to operate in Cork.

The centres will support the vaccination of the general population and while vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres.

The Minister said that all of the centres will vary in size and operating hours and have been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking.

The design and layout of the centres also incorporates learnings from the Covid-19 swabbing centres. 

The Echo last week reported details on the expected locations of the sites. 

The Minister has now confirmed that five centres will operate in Cork namely at City Hall, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, MTU Campus Melbourn Building, Bantry PCC and Mallow GAA Club. 

Announcing details the Minister said: “I would like to thank the HSE for their ongoing work in developing these vaccination centres across the country. 

"These centres will be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme. People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme. In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list,” the Minister said.

