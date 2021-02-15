€76 million investment announced for regional and local roads in Cork 

The Government has today announced details of the 2021 investment programme for regional and local roads.

A €555m funding package has been announced will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,450kms to be strengthened.

More than €76m will be invested in works in Cork including €66.5m in Cork County Council and €9.5million Cork City Council.

These grants will supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects.

A number of different types of projects around the city and county are to receive funds as part of the investment with funds for example for rehabilitation works at Ballynamona Bridge in the county and at Healy's Bridge in the city, traffic calming measures in areas such as Rathcormac and safety improvement works at the Blackrock road and Park Avenue junction.

Announcing details of the funding today, Minister for Transport, Climate, Environment & Communications Eamon Ryan said: “Our main priority in 2021 is the maintenance and renewal of our existing regional and local road network. This type of routine maintenance is fundamental to safeguarding our road infrastructure and keeping the network in a good condition.

“We must also ensure that our roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change. Overall, €23 million worth of funding is being earmarked for climate change adaptation and resilience works in 2021. This includes €15 million for new applications which continues the funding stream provided through the July 2020 stimulus programme.

“When improving our existing road network, it is vital that we take account of the needs of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. In this regard, all strategic road improvement investment schemes will include provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure.” €19 million is being allocated to road safety schemes that target remedial measures to improve road safety for vulnerable road users and vehicular traffic.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said this funding will allow in excess of 300 safety projects to be carried out.