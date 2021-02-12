'Take up walking, buy a terrier': Judge bans young boxer from the sport after he got involved in a money-laundering scam

A young boxer got involved in a money-laundering scam through a contact at an international tournament and now a sentencing judge has banned him from the sport for two years – telling him to “buy a terrier”.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year suspended jail term on Fode Konde of Copperfield, Broomfield Village, Midleton, County Cork.

“It is suspended on condition that he does not have any further contact with the sport of boxing for the next two years… Like the rest of us, take up walking, buy a terrier,” Judge Ó Donnnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Later Konde’s barrister Sinead Behan returned to court to make a submission about the boxing ban.

“His heart is set on boxing,” Ms Behan said as she asked the judge to remove that aspect of his order.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that if the 20-year-old did not want to agree to stay away from boxing he could go into custody.

“The probation service found a distinct lack of empathy (on the part of the defendant). He is very lucky to be going the way he is going."

Detective Sergeant Clodagh O’Sullivan said the money-laundering was going on between January and April 2019 where he tried to put money into the accounts of two young teenagers he had enlisted to join in the scam. He told them they could keep half of the money that would land in their accounts.

In the case investigated by Detective Garda Anne Flynn a court order was obtained in relation to the various accounts and there was no loss suffered or gain made by any party. The sums involved were not disclosed in court.

Two juveniles were dealt with in the Children’s Court.

It emerged during the sentencing hearing that Konde became involved in the crime when he met another party at an international boxing tournament. He pleaded guilty to money-laundering by attempting to engage in transferring funds to two accounts knowing it was proceeds of criminal conduct.