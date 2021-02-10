Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 18:52

Covid-19 latest: 1,006 new cases and 54 deaths reported

More than 20,500 cases have been reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic with 1,229 cases reported here in the 14 days to February 9th.Picture Denis Minihane.

Health authorities have this evening reported that 1,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 54 additional deaths related to the virus have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Of the cases reported today, 476 are men / 524 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

The vast majority of the cases were reported from Dublin (516) with 63 cases in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.

It brings the number of cases of Covid-19 reported in the country since the start of the pandemic to 205,939.

The 5-day moving average of new cases is 848.

Cases in Cork 

More than 20,500 cases have been reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic with 1,229 cases reported here in the 14 days to February 9th.

The 5-Day moving average of new cases in Cork stands at 56.

54 deaths reported  

Of the 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19 reported this evening, 45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years.

There has now been a total of 3,794 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. 

