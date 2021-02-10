Minute’s silence to be observed on 10th anniversary of fatal plane crash

A minute’s silence will be observed at Cork Airport this morning, in memory of those who died after the Manx2 flight crashed in Cork 10 years’ ago.

With events and gatherings currently prohibited, the staff at Cork Airport will be marking the 10th anniversary of the tragedy with the minute’s silence at 9.50am, the moment the Manx2 plane crashed.

The tricolour, which flies over the airport’s fire station, will also be at half mast in memory of the six people who died.

On the morning of February 10, 2011, the Manx2 airline flight from Belfast to Cork crashed while making its third attempt to land during heavy fog.

With low visibility, the plane impacted the runway, overturned, and then caught fire during an attempt to the land at the airport.

The 18-seater plane had 10 passengers and two crew on board at the time.

Six people died in the crash, including the pilot and his co-pilot.

Four passengers were seriously injured and two received minor injuries

The crash saw the regional emergency plan activated as over 100 personnel from the HSE, the gardaí, Cork city and county fire services, along with airport staff, worked to save those who were on board the plane.

Speaking on the anniversary, the airport’s head of communications Kevin Cullinane commended those who worked to save the lives of the six passengers who survived the crash.

“Six lives were saved that day due to the heroic actions of our colleagues in the Airport Police and Fire Service and countless other colleagues played key roles that morning and in subsequent days.

“We will remember those who lost their lives at 9.50am this morning with a minute’s silence while the tricolour over the airport fire station will fly at half mast in remembrance of all those who have passed.

“May they rest in peace,” said Mr Cullinane.