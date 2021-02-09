Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 18:14

Covid-19 latest: 68 additional deaths and 556 confirmed cases 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 556 confirmed cases nationally. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

50 of the deaths reported occurred in February and 15 occurred in January, while two occurred in December.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.

There has now been a total of 3,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7 February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

There is now a total of 204,94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 34 are in Cork, 163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties

284 are men and 268 are women while 60 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 39 years old. 

As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 6, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

152,652 people have received their first dose 84,344 people have received their second dose.

