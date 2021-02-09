Estimated €9m to be given to homeless services in Cork city this year

OVER €9 million in funding was given to various organisations tackling homelessness in the city last year, with the same amount expected to be allocated this year.

In a response to a question posed by Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy ahead of Monday evening's full council meeting, Cork City Council's Director of Housing Tadhg Keating outlined the investment in homeless services last year.

"In the Homeless Services program for Cork City, the expenditure for 2020 under the delegated Section 10 Exchequer funding is estimated to be €9,097,986.

"This is used for the sole purposes of expenditure incurred on the homeless services program.

"This includes the Council’s Homelessness Prevention Services and administration costs," he said.

Organisations which received funding last year included Threshold, Cork Simon Community, Good Shepherd and St Vincent de Paul, amongst others.

Mr Keating stated that although the budget for 2021 is currently being finalised "and has not yet been approved", he does not expect it to be any less than what was allocated last year.

The most recent homelessness report shows a decline in the number of people sleeping rough at the end of last month, compared to the same period last year.

"On the most recent report from our outreach team on January 29, there were three clients across the city sleeping rough, reduced from 12 reported this time last year," Mr Keating stated.

Mr Keating also gave detail on the number of emergency accommodation units within the Cork City projects.

"In total combining Cork Simon, SVP and Good Shepherd Services and the Family Hub there are a total of 231 emergency beds in Cork City projects.

"We also supplement these scheduled emergency accommodation providers with unscheduled providers such as B&Bs, when necessary," he said.