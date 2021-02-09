Developers of Cork city hotel apply for further retention permission

THE developers behind the new “micro-sleeper” hotel on MacCurtain Street have applied to Cork City Council’s planning department for further retention permissions for the project.

They have asked for retention of a lift shaft overrun, which consists of changes to the height, width and depth of the dimensions previously permitted.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo that this latest application for retention “was received on 3rd February, 2021. This is a live application and a decision will issue on 30th March, 2021.

“We have a pending enforcement file for this site which is currently under review.”

This is the second time MacCurtain Street Hoteliers Ltd has applied to retain part of the development. In September 2020 it applied for the retention of the demolition of the southern and western facades on MacCurtain Street and York Street, and the erection of replacement facades. This was granted conditionally in November. That came after it emerged the entire structure was knocked to the ground, despite planning being granted for just partial demolition. An enforcement file was opened by the planning department at City Hall.

In 2018, planning was granted for a 73-bedroom hotel in the Victorian Quarter, which will see around 90 bed spaces created.