Cork-based charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind has welcomed the first litter of puppies in 2021.

In a post on Facebook, the charity introduced the six girls and two boys to the world.

"We have welcomed the first litter of 2021.

"The A Litter.

"Mum is Never, our French loaner brood and Dad is Pacha from Cesecah in France."

Facebook post.

The Cork-based charity provides dogs for people who are vision impaired and for families of children with autism to help them achieve improved mobility and independence.