Launch of new online play on the life of Cork character, Kathy Barry

Corkonians will have the opportunity to learn more about the life of Kathy (Katty) Barry with the premiere of the online performance of a play about the famous Cork character’s life.

Following a few challenges posed by Covid-19 restrictions, DoonShee are delighted to present a staged online performance of Katty Barry, Queen of The Coal Quay, written and directed by Marion Wyatt with an original score composed by Jimmy Brockie.

The new play celebrates the life and times of Katty Barry and it was written with the support of Ms Barry’s family.

The play, Katty Barry, Queen of The Coal Quay was originally scheduled to premiere in October. However, as a result of Covid-19, rehearsals had to cease after just one week.

Following a second disruption in December, director and writer, Marion Wyatt said that she remained determined to find a way to tell Katty’s story.

“I spoke with the artistic director of the Cork Arts Theatre, Dolores Mannion, my executive producer Denis Duggan and, together we agreed to persevere, within the Government Covid Restrictions and perform the play, without an audience on December 9 in the Cork Arts Theatre,” she said.

“Our lighting designer and filmmaker Ronan O'Shea would film the performance. We had a plan and renewed hope.”

Pearse O'Donoghue who plays several roles in Katty Barry, Queen of The Coal Quay. The play includes a number of fictitious characters.

The play was directed within social distancing guidelines, with rehearsals and meetings held over Zoom which Marion Wyatt described as “challenging”.

However, the hard work has paid off and the online performances of Katty Barry, Queen of The Coal Quay will commence on 12 February.

The play tells the story of Katty Barry who was a legend in her own time and ran eating house in D’Alton’s Avenue, just off Cornmarket Street.

Playing Katty Barry is Marie O’Donovan, who is probably best known for portraying multiple characters, swiftly switching roles in an instant, in the annual Chattyboo Adult Panto in An Spailpín Fánach.

Other cast members include Angela Newman, Judy Donovan, Pearse O’Donoghue and it is composed by Jimmy Brockie.

Angela Newman who plays Susie in the play.

The DoonShee production was made possible through the Cork Arts Theatre and Cork City Council emerging artists funding programme.

The online Performance will take place between 12 and 14 February at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are €14 with a €1 fee and are available now on TakeYourSeats.ie.