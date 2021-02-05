Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 11:34

More Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork last month than all of 2020

More Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork last month than all of 2020

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that there were 36 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork in the week ending January 29th, the second-highest figure reported by any county in the country.

Mary Corcoran

More Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Cork last month than had been reported in the county for all of 2020.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that there were 36 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork in the week ending January 29th, the second-highest figure reported by any county in the country.

The previous week, 54 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Cork.

Thirty Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the week ending January 15th and nine Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Cork in the week ending January 8th.

Taken together, the CSO data shows there were 129 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the county in the four week period.

Overall, there have been 208 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The median age of those who have died is 83.

Pandemic continues to impact older age groups  

Nationally, the total number of people who have died due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic is 3,054, with a further 160 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The virus has claimed the lives of 28 more men than women up to and including the week ending 29 January.

It also continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.

Insight into Covid-19 cases 

The CSO data also shows that for the week ending 29 January, the total number of weekly Covid-19 cases reported was 6,275, a decrease of 4,771 from the previous week.

Dublin accounted for almost a third (2,030) of all new cases for the week ending 29 January while Cork was the county with the second-highest number of new cases (635) for the week. No other county had more than 500 weekly cases in the week ending 29 January.

The median age of new confirmed Covid-19 cases was 41 years old for the week ending 29 January- the third week in a row, the median age of new cases has been over 40.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 10,601 more females were diagnosed with Covid-19 than males.

There were 963 health care workers diagnosed in the week ending 29 January. 

Read More

65 outbreaks at hospitals and residential care facilities in Cork

More in this section

Proposals to temporarily use city centre student accommodation for tourists scrapped Proposals to temporarily use city centre student accommodation for tourists scrapped
Latest: Second car being examined near scene where woman's body was found in burning vehicle Latest: Second car being examined near scene where woman's body was found in burning vehicle
FILE PHOTO Cabinet is expect to announce that schools will close for the rest of the month, but will remain open three days a we Cork TDs worry for mental health of Leaving Cert students
coronaviruscork health
Emergency services dealing with collision near Cork suburb

Emergency services dealing with collision near Cork suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad