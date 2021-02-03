Almost 50,000 on PUP payments in Cork

The Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €144.11 million to 479,633 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 4,269 (less than 1%) on the 475,364 people paid last week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (111,809).

These figures are in addition to the 189,860 people who were on the Live Register at the end of December.

In Cork, 49,184 people received the down payment this week up from 48,731 last week.