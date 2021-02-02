Locals left looking down a hole as section of popular Cork pier collapses

PART of Rosscarbery Pier collapsed today, which led to Cork County Council blocking the road for safety reasons.

It is envisaged that coastal erosion is the cause for the partial collapse of the pier in Rosscarbery, although the section of the pier was built with no foundation.

A detailed assessment will be carried out by Cork County Council engineers this morning.

Independent County Councillor Paul Hayes said it is his belief that the damage was caused by the excessive number of storms in recent years.

Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 2nd Feb, 2021. Part of Rosscarbery Pier collapsed today. It is thought coastal erosion is the cause, although the section of pier was built with no foundation. Picture: Andy Gibson.

“The pier itself appears to have been undermined from underneath. It is possibly due to the amount of storm damage in the area in recent times. The extent of water flowing and the pressure combined to cause considerable damage. It could also be due to coastal erosion which is a worrying and increasing problem in many coastal areas throughout West Cork,” he said.

Mr Hayes said it was very fortunate that there was no one injured or any vehicle damaged following the partial collapse of the pier at the popular amenity area in Rosscarbery.

“Fortunately no one was injured or no vehicle damaged. The route alongside the pier in Rosscarbery is very popular with locals out walking.

“It is a key piece of coastal infrastructure which is enjoyed by so many residents. We will be very keen to restore it and make it accessible to all as soon as possible. The assessment will be carried out by a senior engineer who will take a detailed look at the damage. The council will make a plan and go from there.

"I had never previously heard of any damage in Rosscarbery Pier. I know remedial works had been carried out there in recent years, but no significant damage ever occurred like this incident. It is all due to climate change. The storms are more frequent and harsher. It is a combination of all those factors which has contributed to this partial collapse of the pier,” he added.

Cllr Hayes said excessive storms are posing huge challenges to many coastal communities throughout Cork. “We are being battered by more frequent and violent storms nowadays. We will probably have to put a fund in place and look to the national government for funding for protection of our coastal areas.”