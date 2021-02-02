Simon Coveney backed to take over as Fine Gael leader

Simon Coveney is being backed to take over as leader of Fine Gael after some speculative bets were placed on him on Tuesday afternoon.

Simon Coveney has been deputy leader since losing out to Varadkar in the leadership election in 2017 and remains the favourite to be the next leader of the party with his odds plummeting into 1/2 from 8/13 with BoyleSports.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was 14/1 a few hours ago but those odds have taken a nosedive into 10/1 but Simon Harris has moved ahead of her in the betting for the time since the betting was introduced.

This means the Wicklow TD is now at his lowest price to become the new leader of Fine Gael. The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science has seen his odds tumble into 6/1 from 16/1 but he was much bigger at 25/1 only a few weeks ago.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“Irish punters are throwing their weight behind potential replacements for Leo Varadkar as leader of Fine Gael and Simon Coveney who has been cut into 1/2 from 8/13 on Tuesday afternoon.

"Helen McEntee is also seeing support as her odds tumbled into 10/1 from 14/1 while Simon Harris tumbled into 6/1 from 16/1.”