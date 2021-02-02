Breaking: Part of plans for apartments at Bessborough refused

Plans to build 67 apartments on lands at Bessborough have been refused.

Cork City Council has not green-lit the proposal, which made up part of a larger overall scheme by developers MWB Two Ltd.

In November, two site notices were erected at Ballinure, Blackrock, both from developers MWB Two Ltd - one for a strategic housing development (SHD) and the other for the 67 units through Cork City Council.

The Cork City Council application sought permission for an eight-story building. It was proposed there would be 29 one-bed apartments in this development, along with 38 two-bed apartments.

However, this has been refused for two reasons.

According to Council documentation: "The proposed development consists of an eight-storey apartment block that has been designed as part of a larger development that is subject to a separate consent process. It is considered that the proposed development cannot be permitted in isolation, due to its scale, relationship to the Historic Landscape in which it sits and its physical detachment.

"Development of the kind proposed, therefore would be premature pending the determination by the competent authority of the separate Strategic Housing Development application on the adjoining lands."

The local authorities planning department also refused the proposal on the basis that: "The proposed development would materially contravene a development objective indicated in the Cork City Development Plan 2015-2021 for the zoning of the land for Landscape Preservation Zone with the objective to preserve and enhance the special landscape and visual character of landscape preservation zones, and would materially contravene the Site Specific Objective SE4 associated with this zoning, as residential development is precluded on this part of the lands to the south and east of Bessboro House, the proposed development would not reinstate the historic landscape and by reason of its height and scale would fail to protect the landscape assets set out in SE4, specifically the Historic Landscape in which it is located."

A representative for the developers said:

"MWB Two Ltd. notes the decision by Cork City Council in relation to its proposed Gateway View development and will take the time to review the Council's decision over the coming days."

The other section of the plans relate to a SHD comprising 179 residential units in three apartment blocks, ranging in height from five to seven stories.

It’s proposed that 88 of those apartments would be one-bedroom, 85 would be two-bed and six would be three-bed. Step-down housing and facilities for the elderly are included in this proposal.

A decision from An Bord Pleanála on the other 179 apartment units is due on March 30.