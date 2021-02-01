Boil water notice put in place for 6,500 people in East Cork

A boil water notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive and Cork County Council, Irish Water said the notice was being put as a “precautionary measure” following issues with the treatment process at the Water Treatment Plant which they said “may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink”.

The notice affects approximately 6,500 people in areas including Whitegate, Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Cloyne, Saleen, Shanagarry and Ballinacura.

Irish Water said its drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Cork County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

In a statement, Irish Water said: “Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

“Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them.”

Customers with queries regarding this Boil Water Notice can contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

People affected by the notice are advised:

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.

Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: