Boil water notice put in place for 6,500 people in East Cork

A boil water notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.
Following consultation with the Health Service Executive and Cork County Council, Irish Water said the notice was being put as a “precautionary measure” following issues with the treatment process at the Water Treatment Plant which they said “may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink”.
The notice affects approximately 6,500 people in areas including Whitegate, Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Cloyne, Saleen, Shanagarry and Ballinacura.
Irish Water said its drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Cork County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.
In a statement, Irish Water said: “Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.
“Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them.”
Customers with queries regarding this Boil Water Notice can contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.
Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website
- Drinking
- Drinks made with water
- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
- Brushing of teeth
- Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.
- Make ice from cooled boiled water.
- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)
- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.
- It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance when collecting water including social distancing and hand hygiene.
- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool.
- Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place.
- Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.
- Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink
- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water
- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.
- Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
- If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.
- If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content.
- The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre.
- Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre.
- If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.
- If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this BWN is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice
- Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.