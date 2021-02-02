Arresting performance by gardai in Jerusalema dance challenge

GARDAI have come together to perform an arresting dance routine in response to a challenge by Swiss police.

This morning, An Garda Síochána have uploaded a video to their social media challenges of gardaí from across the country going from being on the beat to feeling the beat for their choreographed dance to Master KG’s Jerusalema.

The dance challenge is being carried out across the globe by police forces.

In recent weeks, gardaí have been spotted in Tralee working on their part of the challenge.