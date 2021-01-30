Defence Forces assisting in three Cork nursing homes amid Covid-19 outbreaks

Personnel from the Defence Forces are continuing to provide support to a number of care home facilities around the country including three in Cork.

Earlier this month, the HSE requested the assistance of the Defence Forces in providing support at a number of nursing homes where it was responding to Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Defence Forces have confirmed to the Echo that since that date, its personnel have been involved in the provision of support to eight nursing homes in total.

It is currently providing support in six care home facilities around the country, three of which are located in Cork.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said that the assistance they are providing is to support the running of the facilities and personnel have no direct contact with patients or residents.

The range of supports includes activities such as cleaning, cooking, making beds, transport and administrative duties.

As of January 28, a total of 492 Defence Forces personnel (circa 25 daily) have been involved in the provision of this support across eight nursing homes in total, the spokesperson said.

The Defence Forces are also continuing to provide support to the HSE in Cork with a number of other tasks including swab testing, patient transfers to/from test centres, and tentage support.