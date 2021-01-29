Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 19:04

Fermoy makes international impact as Polish town backtracks on LGBT stance

Sarah O’Dwyer

Reports are emerging from Poland that the town of Nowa Dęba, which had been twinned with Fermoy for 14 years until the Cork town terminated the arrangement last year, has withdrawn their resolution against "LGBT ideology and propaganda”.

Nowa Dęba is one of almost 100 Polish municipals which became a so-called “LGBT Free-Zone” after declaring themselves free of LGBT “ideology” in 2020.

Councillors in the Fermoy area voted to officially terminate the relationship with the town due to their stance on LGBT issues.

Speaking to The Echo last October, Councillor Noel McCarthy, who proposed a suspension on the arrangement earlier in the year, said that the declaration of Nowa Dęba as an “LGBT-Free Zone” was something Fermoy could not be associated with.

However, regional newspaper Tygodnik Nadwiślański has now reported that council members in the Polish town have withdrawn the resolution, with the chairperson of the City Council reportedly saying that “the council's intentions have been misunderstood”.

East Cork TD James O’Connor welcomed the move: "It goes to show that Fermoy and North Cork can have an impact on an international stage.

"The Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne had raised this matter with colleagues at an EU Level,” he added.

The partnership between the two towns previously included visits to and Fermoy and the Eastern Polish town, in addition to cultural events and exchanges over a 14 year period.

