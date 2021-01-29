Motorist fined for fake work letter produced at Cork Covid checkpoint

Gardaí in Cork have reminded people to comply with Covid-19 travel restrictions, after a driver produced a fake work letter at a checkpoint.
The letter claimed he was employed by a construction company on essential building works.
However, enquiries revealed the letter was fake.
A €100 fine issued, while the man was returned to Waterford.
Gardaí in Cork stopped a driver who produced a letter claiming he was employed by a construction company on essential building works. Enquiries revealed the letter was fake. €100 fine issued, male returned to Waterford.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 29, 2021
