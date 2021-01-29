Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 17:40

Motorist fined for fake work letter produced at Cork Covid checkpoint

Motorist fined for fake work letter produced at Cork Covid checkpoint

Gardaí in Cork have reminded people to comply with Covid-19 travel restrictions, after a driver produced a fake work letter at a checkpoint. Picture Dan Linehan

Gardaí in Cork have reminded people to comply with Covid-19 travel restrictions, after a driver produced a fake work letter at a checkpoint.

The letter claimed he was employed by a construction company on essential building works. 

However, enquiries revealed the letter was fake. 

A €100 fine issued, while the man was returned to Waterford.

More in this section

Alcohol Drinking - Stock Food and drinks bill row resulted in gardaí being called
Emergency services personnel involved in dramatic rescue in Cork Emergency services personnel involved in dramatic rescue in Cork
People, homosexuality, same-sex marriage, gay and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple hugging and holding rainbow f Fermoy makes international impact as Polish town backtracks on LGBT stance
#covid-19cork garda
Cork Healthy Cities Action Plan to be launched next week

Cork Healthy Cities Action Plan to be launched next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad