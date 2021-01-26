Work undertaken to stabilise iconic sign at busy Cork roundabout

Work has been undertaken to better stabilise a landmark sign pointing motorists in the right direction at a busy roundabout in Cork city.

Independent Cork City councillor Kieran McCarthy said a member of the public contacted him in December last year, with concerns that the iconic sign at the Fingerpost roundabout in Douglas had collapsed slightly on the mound it stands on.

The Cork City South-East councillor said some work has already been undertaken to rectify this, however, it won't be until Ireland has moved out of Level 5 restrictions that the remainder of the work can be carried out.

"I was contacted by a concerned citizen in December that the sign has slightly collapsed on the mound that it is on. "On contacting the local Roads engineer in Douglas, he was already on the case and has stabilised it as best as possible; however due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, Council workmen won’t be able to get on site until the restrictions are lifted.

"So it’s going to take a few weeks before full stabilisation works are completed, in particular on the signpost's mound itself," he told The Echo.

Mr McCarthy said there has been "historical continuity" of a signpost in the area since the 19th century.

South Union Hunt meet at the Fingerpost, Douglas, circa 1915.

One photograph in The Echo archives shows the Fingerpost was once the meeting place of the South Union Hunt, circa 1915.

"The ornate looking Douglas Fingerpost is such an iconic structure; the current one isn’t the original one but certainly and according to local folklore there has been historical continuity of a signpost on or near the spot for at least over two hundred years.

"So the sign is an important one for many people living in Douglas and their sense of place.

"The mound the signpost is on is always looking well with floral displays, and does much to enhance such a busy crossroads every day," he said.

Apart from being an important directional sign, he said it also has sentimental meaning.

"The signpost is not just a directional sign; it is also a welcome home sign," he said.