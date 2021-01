FOUR people have been fined by gardaí after travelling from Carlow to Cork city.

They were travelling in a car stopped on Bandon Road yesterday by gardaí attached to Anglesea Street.

A garda spokesman said the four had travelled from Carlow without a reasonable excuse.

All were fined €100 for breaching the 5km distance rule.

A garda spokesman said: “We all need to play out part by staying at home unless absolutely necessary.”