Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 21:24

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 1,372 cases, of which 164 are in Cork

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 1,372 cases, of which 164 are in Cork

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1,372 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night.

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1,372 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night.

Seven additional Covid-19 related deaths have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of the confirmed new cases there are 502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

616 are men and 751 are women, with 56% under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 

There have been 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far, there have been 2,977 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Read More

Health Minister confirms Covid-19 vaccinations for over-70s are to begin next month

More in this section

Level 5 lockdown set to continue until March Level 5 lockdown set to continue until March
West Cork restaurant added to list of Michelin star restaurants in Ireland West Cork restaurant added to list of Michelin star restaurants in Ireland
CC GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS Health Minister confirms Covid-19 vaccinations for over-70s are to begin next month
#covid-19coronavirus
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 2, 2020

Taoiseach pressed on sharing travel locator forms with Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad