Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 1,372 cases, of which 164 are in Cork

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1,372 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night.

Seven additional Covid-19 related deaths have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of the confirmed new cases there are 502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

616 are men and 751 are women, with 56% under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU.

There have been 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far, there have been 2,977 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.