Covid-related scam targeting elderly people in Cork

A Cork city councillor is warning of a scam targeting elderly people in the area.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said that a number of elderly people are reporting having received phone calls in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said that people are being told that an appointment to receive the vaccine is available at a random hospital or at a hospital not in the locality.

“When they say they can't travel they are asked for personal details like age and if they live alone.

“The caller then offers to come to their home to give the jab,” he said.

Cllr O’Flynn urged people to please be aware of the scam and to warn all vulnerable family, neighbours and friends not to give out personal details, especially if living alone.