Mural paying tribute to Cork hospital staff vandalised

A mural that was commissioned on the Douglas Road to honour the work of staff in St Finbarr’s Hospital was covered with graffiti in recent days.

The mural which is located on a box directly across the road from St Finbarr’s Hospital was partly covered from a marker with the words 'scam' written twice on it, while an A4 notice offering a monetary reward of €10,000 for information on this scam was also printed on the side of the box.

Local Cork City Councillor Kieran McCarthy was disappointed with the recent acts of vandalism.

“I am disappointed. It is a pity. We have earmarked various commissions in recent months throughout the city, but this one seems to have particularly annoyed somebody who lives in the local area. There is no reference to Covid, it is actually a thank you message to the workers across the road. It is a nice tribute. It is based on the one outside the CUH. It is intentionally located across the road from the hospital.

“The mural was only completed a month ago. It is hard to know who would do this. It is somebody who is very angry with the whole situation.

"Somebody who finds it very funny putting up fake numbers. It doesn’t phase me. I am used to knocking on doors and getting abuse. It is a small thing in the greater scheme of things but it is disappointing,” he said.

Cllr McCarthy said that he will not be deterred in his bid to ensure the various boxes in the city are completed with more murals in order to bring more colour to various areas.

“We won’t be deterred. Kevin O’Brien came back to me and he will repaint it once again. He is very talented. He has done a few murals for me. Kevin and Alan Hurley have set the scene and standard for open-air artworks throughout the city. When people can’t go into an art gallery now, artwork on the street is important.

"It brightens up the area. In general, I have received a positive public reaction to the murals. My plan over the next few years is to add a few more murals to various boxes in the local area especially in Ballinlough, Ballintemple, Mahon and Blackrock,” he added.