Unions resume discussions with the Department of Education

FÓRSA and INTO have reiterated their commitment to the resumption of services to students with special needs following a meeting with the Department of Education officials on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Fórsa revealed they were encouraged following the statements made in the Dáil by Minister Foley and Madigan respectively.

“Their statements suggested that the Government is willing to work with unions and other stakeholders to make in-school provision for students with special education available as soon as possible, and to urgently progress home-based services in the meantime.

The spokesperson revealed that Fórsa will continue to work with the Department of Education.

“We will work towards the resumption of these vital services in the shortest possible timeframe compatible with the safety of students and staff."

“It remains Fórsa’s belief that this can and should be done in ways that underpin the safety of students, staff, and others during this awful pandemic,” it said.

A spokesperson for INTO reaffirmed their commitment to working within the process: “INTO participated in a broad discussion on special education provision with the Department of Education. No decisions were taken. We are committed to working within this process to advance the reasonable concerns of our members to secure a safe and orderly reopening of our schools.

“INTO will provide a statement when definitive decisions have been taken. In doing so we are acutely aware of the anxiety amongst both teachers and parents owing to the ongoing speculation.”